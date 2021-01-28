AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 997 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 159.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,380 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $46,555,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,479,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $281.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

