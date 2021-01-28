Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $11.81. 181,707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 124,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $281.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth about $4,344,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth about $6,516,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.