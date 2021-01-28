Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker Sells 7,500 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $828,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Dean Stoecker sold 15,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,867,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $896,250.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Dean Stoecker sold 50,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $5,970,500.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $3,369,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $124.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.59, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 417.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 1,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

