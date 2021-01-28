Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Given New $17.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $16.50 to $17.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATUSF. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $12.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

