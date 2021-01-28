Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.49 to $4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.60. Altria Group also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.49-4.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.53. 283,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,806,447. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

