Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.49-4.62 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.49 to $4.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 148,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,447. Altria Group has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 116.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

