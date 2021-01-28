Amadeus IT Group’s (AMADY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMADY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $65.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

