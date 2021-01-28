Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s 3rd Largest Position

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,232.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,193.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,178.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,664.94.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

