Ambrosus Reaches Market Cap of $8.56 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Ambrosus has a market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $412,012.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00071920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00129851 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.11 or 0.00902678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006210 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (AMB) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

