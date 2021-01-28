AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Raised to $5.50 at B. Riley

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 72.36% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMC. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,043,474 shares of company stock valued at $23,346,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

