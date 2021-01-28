Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin Sells 42,388 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin sold 42,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $2,500,044.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,799.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after buying an additional 160,122 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Ameresco by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Ameresco by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,235,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

