Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Down 12.1% Following Insider Selling

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s share price fell 12.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $53.34 and last traded at $53.41. 780,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 540,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.

Specifically, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $81,121.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,121.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 46,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,945,905.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 951,802 shares of company stock valued at $49,394,675. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMRC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ameresco by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

