American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Lowered to $115.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised American Express from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised American Express from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.31.

NYSE AXP opened at $114.09 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day moving average of $107.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 61,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in American Express by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in American Express by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 26.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

