American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ FY2022 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

NYSE AXP opened at $114.09 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

