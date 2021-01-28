American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Brokerages expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will report $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.08 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $7.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

Shares of AMT opened at $229.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

