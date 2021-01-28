American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1,378.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in American Tower by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 487,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,480,000 after acquiring an additional 151,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock opened at $229.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.00. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.