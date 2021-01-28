American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $925.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to post $925.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $929.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $922.00 million. American Water Works posted sales of $902.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

American Water Works stock opened at $156.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.83 and its 200 day moving average is $149.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in American Water Works by 13.4% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,576,000 after acquiring an additional 216,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after acquiring an additional 49,594 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 22.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,516,000 after acquiring an additional 199,356 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 22.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,033,000 after acquiring an additional 96,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

