AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,670 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of AmerisourceBergen worth $17,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.90. 9,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,534. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

