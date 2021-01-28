Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.26. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2021 earnings at $16.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.48.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $251.06 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amgen by 42.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,324,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,470,000 after purchasing an additional 61,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

