Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.48.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.39. 75,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,547. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.90 and its 200 day moving average is $238.42. The stock has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

