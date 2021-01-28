Amiad Water Systems Ltd. (AFS.L) (LON:AFS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $251.50

Amiad Water Systems Ltd. (AFS.L) (LON:AFS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.50 and traded as high as $252.50. Amiad Water Systems Ltd. (AFS.L) shares last traded at $252.00, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £75.93 million and a P/E ratio of 312.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 251.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 240.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.54, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

About Amiad Water Systems Ltd. (AFS.L) (LON:AFS)

Amiad Water Systems Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies water filters and filtration systems for the industrial, municipal, ballast water, oil and gas, and irrigation markets worldwide. It offers automatic, semi-automatic, and manual filters, as well as fertigation injectors for farmers and large agricultural co-ops; automatic filters for industrial sector; and develops, manufactures, and distributes water treatment and filtration solutions for potable water and wastewater in various applications, such as pre-filtration for UV and tertiary treatment, and polishing, as well as for MF, UF, NF, and RO membranes.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amiad Water Systems Ltd. (AFS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amiad Water Systems Ltd. (AFS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.