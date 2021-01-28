AmonD Achieves Market Capitalization of $426,466.36 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, AmonD has traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $426,466.36 and $69.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 792,972,532 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. The Reddit community for AmonD is https://reddit.com/