Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.34

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.34 and traded as high as $6.53. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 90,899 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 64,063 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

