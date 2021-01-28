Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.05. 32,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,949. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.67. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.09.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.