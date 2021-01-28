Analysts Anticipate Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.91). Five Prime Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FPRX. Wedbush increased their price objective on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. The company has a market cap of $604.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 416,562 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $2,032,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $149,271,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,133 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,253,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 115,767 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

