Analysts Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

SMART Global stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 153,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,761. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other news, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $84,227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,152,800 shares of company stock valued at $86,155,122. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

