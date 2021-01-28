Analysts Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to announce $137.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.40 million to $138.20 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $161.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $619.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.50 million to $628.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $667.70 million, with estimates ranging from $665.00 million to $670.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 170.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 112,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 7.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 247.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 172,769 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMTL traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. 15,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $37.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

