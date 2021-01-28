Analysts Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post $2.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $9.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.34 to $10.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CSFB increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $357.06. 2,240,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,589. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $158.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,203,830,000 after purchasing an additional 108,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

