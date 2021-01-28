Analysts Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.53.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,700 shares of company stock worth $8,993,550 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

