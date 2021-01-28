Analysts Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.65. Silgan posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cfra raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Silgan by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Silgan has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

