Analysts Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to report sales of $87.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $261.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $335.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.27 million to $394.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $882.01 million, with estimates ranging from $733.60 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $126.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,981,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,437,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 581.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 218,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 186,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 160,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,780,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after buying an additional 160,135 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIX traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.30. 3,040,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.45.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.