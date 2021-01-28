Analysts Issue Forecasts for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) – Raymond James issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$53.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.51 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$2.90 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$3.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.21. 5N Plus Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.01 and a twelve month high of C$4.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$326.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

