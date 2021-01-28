Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enerplus Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.61.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.0078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 74.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 87,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth $85,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 45.0% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3,508.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

