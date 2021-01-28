Analysts Offer Predictions for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.74. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.68).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.