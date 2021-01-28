Analysts Offer Predictions for BankUnited, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankUnited’s FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BKU. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

NYSE:BKU opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 89.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,350,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,515,000 after buying an additional 6,290,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 30.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,148,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,003,000 after buying an additional 964,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 20.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,865,000 after buying an additional 653,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BankUnited by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,737,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 21.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,208,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,096 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,378.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $2,201,655.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,979.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

