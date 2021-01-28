Analysts Set alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) Target Price at €15.77

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.77 ($18.55).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) alerts:

AOX stock opened at €14.15 ($16.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. alstria office REIT-AG has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €14.50 and a 200-day moving average of €13.02.

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.