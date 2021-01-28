Analysts Set Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Target Price at $43.25

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

BZUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59. Baozun has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $269.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.