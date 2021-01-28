Analysts Set Expectations for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NYSE EMN opened at $100.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $110.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average of $87.68.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 19.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,003.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

