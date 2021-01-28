Analysts Set Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FERGY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.80. 88,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

