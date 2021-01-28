Analysts Set Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) PT at $4.50

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GGB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,834,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.05%. Research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

