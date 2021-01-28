Analysts Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Price Target at $20.95

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.95.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. 14,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,628. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

