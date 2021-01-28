Analysts Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target at $14.27

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. Mattel has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,810.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,354,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,786,000 after buying an additional 171,404 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,836 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.