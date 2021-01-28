Analysts Set New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Target Price at $41.77

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $42.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.72. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.