Analysts Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) PT at $132.33

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROLL. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL opened at $169.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.05. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $189.97.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $6,541,149.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.