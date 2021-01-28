Analysts Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) PT at $293.03

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,749,000 after buying an additional 47,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,862,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,667,929,000 after buying an additional 41,218 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $274.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.95. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

