Analysts Set Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) PT at $36.33

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $42.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $46.29.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $788,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $169,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,644 shares of company stock valued at $15,316,664. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,635 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,740 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

