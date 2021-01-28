Analyzing Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) & BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of BRT Apartments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Ladder Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Ladder Capital pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ladder Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments -37.22% -5.35% -2.71% Ladder Capital 9.76% 5.86% 1.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BRT Apartments and Ladder Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ladder Capital 1 1 5 0 2.57

BRT Apartments presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.76%. Ladder Capital has a consensus target price of $11.58, indicating a potential upside of 11.59%. Given BRT Apartments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Risk & Volatility

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRT Apartments and Ladder Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $27.76 million 9.00 $860,000.00 N/A N/A Ladder Capital $504.89 million 2.47 $122.64 million $1.45 7.16

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats BRT Apartments on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and real estate related equity investments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, student housing portfolio, industrial buildings, office buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

