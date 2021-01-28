Analyzing Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) & AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

93.9% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix Medical and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical 5.75% 1.82% 1.20% AVITA Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Orthofix Medical and AVITA Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 2 1 0 2.33 AVITA Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Orthofix Medical presently has a consensus price target of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.94%. AVITA Medical has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.16%. Given AVITA Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orthofix Medical and AVITA Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $459.95 million 1.76 -$28.46 million $1.47 28.52 AVITA Medical $14.26 million 40.77 -$42.03 million ($2.07) -12.99

Orthofix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orthofix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats AVITA Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products that are used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish and explore development of a spray-on treatment for patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and a research collaboration with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore novel approaches for skin rejuvenation. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to AVITA Medical Inc. in December 2020. AVITA Medical Inc. is based in Valencia, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.