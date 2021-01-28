Analyzing PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PDC Energy and QEP Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 1 15 0 2.94 QEP Resources 2 6 2 0 2.00

PDC Energy presently has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.90%. QEP Resources has a consensus price target of $1.74, suggesting a potential downside of 41.69%. Given PDC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than QEP Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of QEP Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of PDC Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of QEP Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDC Energy and QEP Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.16 billion 1.97 -$56.67 million $0.83 27.54 QEP Resources $1.21 billion 0.60 -$97.30 million N/A N/A

PDC Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QEP Resources.

Volatility and Risk

PDC Energy has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QEP Resources has a beta of 5.24, indicating that its share price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and QEP Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy -55.72% 2.42% 1.20% QEP Resources 2.77% 1.39% 0.71%

Summary

PDC Energy beats QEP Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it owned interests in approximately 2,649 productive gross wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company sells oil, condensate, gas, and natural gas liquids to refiners, marketers, midstream service providers, wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, and utility and other companies. QEP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

