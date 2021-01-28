Anpario plc (ANP.L) (LON:ANP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Anpario plc (ANP.L) (LON:ANP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Anpario plc (ANP.L) stock opened at GBX 602.50 ($7.87) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 501.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 432.79. Anpario plc has a 12 month low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The company has a market capitalization of £139.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85.

Anpario plc (ANP.L) Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

